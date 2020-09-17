Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani Wednesday said con­trary to the Indian nefarious designs and conspiracies, Paki­stan had always played a con­structive and reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

Opening a panel discussion on `Decoding Indian Foreign Policy in the Regional and Glob­al Context` organised here by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the information secretary said the world was recognizing Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace while India had always tried to sabotage the process. He said being a respon­sible peace-loving nation, Paki­stan desired good ties with all its neighbouring states. It had always been striving for region­al and global peace. Highlight­ing the human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Akbar Durrani reiterated that Pakistan firmly stood with the Kashmi­ri people until they were given their right to self-determination in light of the United Nations Se­curity Council’s resolutions.

The so-called secular India had been carrying out state terrorism in the IIOJK, besides suppressing the minorities across the country for Hindu supremacy, he added. More­over, the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people, he said, were also being suppressed through restrictions on media and freedom of movement. Akbar Durrani said India was making every attempt to destroy the peace in the region, even inside Pakistan, by directly sponsor­ing terrorism, while referring to the arrest of Indian spy Kul­bhushan Jadhav.

The information secretary viewed that the panel discus­sion would help the participants understand the challenges in the regional and global context, and the provocative Indian for­eign policy inspired by Rashtri­ya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said the RSS goons were in­filtrating public properties, re­ligious and entertainment plac­es while treating the minority communities inhumanely.

He said the said human rights abuses against the Kashmiris and other minorities had ex­posed India across the globe. Durrani said the arrest of a serving Indian Navy officer Kul­bhushan Jadhav and his confes­sion of involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan manifest­ed Indian foreign policy agen­da of instability in the region. He said instead of engaging with Pakistan bilaterally under Shimla or ceasefire agreements, India had always resorted to blame Pakistan. The constitu­tional status of IIOJK, he said, had been unilaterally changed by India and unleashed a new wave of atrocities against the Kashmiris, making the territory the world’s largest prison.

Former diplomats, including Riaz Hussain Khokhar, Sulei­man Bashir, Aziz Ahmad Khan and Asif Durrani elaborated In­dian foreign policy, illegal occu­pation of Jammu and Kashmir, serious human rights violations and Pakistan's just and peace­ful stance. A large number of se­nior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including Principal Information Officer (PIO) Shahera Shahid, Director General Radio Paki­stan Ambreen Jan, representa­tives of local and foreign media outlets attended the session.