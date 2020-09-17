Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested two dacoits and a motorcycle lifter during an operation from different localities of the capital and recovered weapons, mobile phones, cash and 6 motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman informed yesterday.

According to him, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police have nabbed two gangsters involved in street crime and recovered 15 stolen mobile phones, a laptop, a motorbike and weapons from their possession.

He further said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered a crackdown against criminals including those involved in street crime. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal offices to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Jafer Ali and along with others. This team nabbed two gangsters involved in dacoities and street crime. They have been identified as Waqas Ahmed and Qasim Zia while the police team also recovered 15 stolen mobile phones, a laptop, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from them. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in incidents of crime in Islamabad and its surrounding areas along with their other accomplices. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

The spokesman added that the Industrial Area Police held a wanted member of bike lifting gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles from him.

ASP Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha including SHO Industrial area police station Khurram Shehzad, ASI Raza Muhammad and others conducted a raid and apprehended a bike lifter red-handed identified as Shan Masih and recovered six stolen motorbikes from him.