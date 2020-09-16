Share:

LAHORE-Legal action has been started against operators and handlers of fake accounts of Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab, thus causing dissemination of wrong information and trouble for public.

As per directions of IG Punjab, DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera has sent a letter to Pakistan Telecommunication

Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crime Wing to close two fake accounts @Inaamghani and @Inamghanii which were spreading wrong news.

According to details, the letter read that PTA and FIA despite closure of these fake accounts, legal action should also be taken against handlers so that process of dissemination of wrong news on media impersonating IG Punjab Inam Ghani could be halted.