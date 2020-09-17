ISLAMABAD - To ensure transparency in distribution of relief items among the deserving segments of the society across the country and to avoid any single-handed or unfair distribution, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has adopted a four-tier strategy, said PRCS spokesman in a statement on Wednesday.
According to the strategy, the spokesman said, the PRCS National Headquarters, district branch and district administration would work in collaboration with district coordinators appointed purely on merit and rising above political or any other affiliations.
The step has been taken after PRCS NHQ received reports about malpractices by some provincial branches, particularly the PRCS Punjab branch and some district branches, wherein people had complained about irregularities in the relief distribution process.
“It is worth to mention that coordinators are working in voluntary capacity and are not entitled to salary, perks or any other benefits by the PRCS. They are purely appointed on merit amongst those having experience of working in any humanitarian organization,” the spokesman said.
The job of coordinators is not to make lists of beneficiaries but to coordinate between tiers responsible to develop the lists. In Punjab, the list of beneficiaries was prepared by community notables, including the Governor Punjab, and it was categorically conveyed to the Punjab Branch that a four-tier policy must be adopted to ensure transparency.
To augment the government’s efforts to contain the spread of Corona, the spokesman, the PRCS also set up a special Muhafiz Force, whose volunteers were registered through a mobile application from across the country. The PRCS has also signed MoUs with different humanitarian organizations and educational institutions to engage and share volunteers to carry out relief operations.
It is worth mentioning that PRCS Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq is rendering his services without any monetary benefits. He doesn’t draw any salary or other perks and privileges from the organization and bears all expenses related to himself from his own pocket including fuel and transport.