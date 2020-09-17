Share:

ISLAMABAD - To ensure transparency in distribution of relief items among the deserving seg­ments of the society across the coun­try and to avoid any single-handed or unfair distribution, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has adopted a four-tier strategy, said PRCS spokesman in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the strategy, the spokes­man said, the PRCS National Headquar­ters, district branch and district admin­istration would work in collaboration with district coordinators appointed purely on merit and rising above polit­ical or any other affiliations.

The step has been taken after PRCS NHQ received reports about malprac­tices by some provincial branches, par­ticularly the PRCS Punjab branch and some district branches, wherein peo­ple had complained about irregular­ities in the relief distribution process.

“It is worth to mention that coordi­nators are working in voluntary capac­ity and are not entitled to salary, perks or any other benefits by the PRCS. They are purely appointed on merit amongst those having experience of working in any humanitarian organization,” the spokesman said.

The job of coordinators is not to make lists of beneficiaries but to co­ordinate between tiers responsible to develop the lists. In Punjab, the list of beneficiaries was prepared by com­munity notables, including the Gov­ernor Punjab, and it was categorically conveyed to the Punjab Branch that a four-tier policy must be adopted to en­sure transparency.

To augment the government’s efforts to contain the spread of Corona, the spokesman, the PRCS also set up a spe­cial Muhafiz Force, whose volunteers were registered through a mobile ap­plication from across the country. The PRCS has also signed MoUs with dif­ferent humanitarian organizations and educational institutions to engage and share volunteers to carry out relief op­erations.

It is worth mentioning that PRCS Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq is rendering his services without any monetary benefits. He doesn’t draw any salary or other perks and privileges from the or­ganization and bears all expenses re­lated to himself from his own pocket including fuel and transport.