PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the provincial government fulfilled another promise made with tribal people by extending Rescue 1122 services to newly merged districts as 1100 rescue cadets trained for this purpose belonged to merged areas.
Addressing the passing-out ceremony of Rescue cadets held at Sports Complex Charsadda, Mahmood Khan said the government was fully committed to extend all institutions and reforms to district and tehsil level so that public could be facilitated at their doorsteps. The Chief Minister said there were only two rescue stations each at Peshawar and Mardan prior to PTI government but now the province had 90 rescue stations across the province. He said rescue stations in far-flung areas of the province would also be made functional soon.
Provincial Law Minister Sultan Khan, Special Assistant to CM Arif Ahmad Zai, MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan, DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmad and other relevant high officials also attended the passing-out ceremony.
The Chief Minister felicitated the newly passed out cadets on their successful completion of necessary training and said that completion of merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an uphill task but with keen interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and cooperation of stakeholders it became possible in a short span of time in a better manner.