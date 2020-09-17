Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the provincial govern­ment fulfilled another promise made with trib­al people by extending Rescue 1122 services to newly merged districts as 1100 rescue cadets trained for this purpose belonged to merged ar­eas.

Addressing the pass­ing-out ceremony of Res­cue cadets held at Sports Complex Charsadda, Mahmood Khan said the government was fully committed to extend all institutions and reforms to district and tehsil lev­el so that public could be facilitated at their door­steps. The Chief Minis­ter said there were only two rescue stations each at Peshawar and Mar­dan prior to PTI gov­ernment but now the province had 90 rescue stations across the prov­ince. He said rescue sta­tions in far-flung areas of the province would also be made functional soon.

Provincial Law Minis­ter Sultan Khan, Special Assistant to CM Arif Ah­mad Zai, MPA Fazal Sha­koor Khan, DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ah­mad and other relevant high officials also attend­ed the passing-out cere­mony.

The Chief Minis­ter felicitated the new­ly passed out cadets on their successful comple­tion of necessary train­ing and said that com­pletion of merger of erstwhile FATA into Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa was an uphill task but with keen interest of Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan and co­operation of stakehold­ers it became possible in a short span of time in a better manner.