LAHORE-His Excellency Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliky, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, wants to utilize Pakistan’s cricket experience to promote the game in his country.

The ambassador, who called on the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza, discussed cooperation in the field of sports between both the countries, PSB spokesman M Azam Dar told The Nation on Wednesday. “Pakistan cricket team is famous in the region due to which cricket is also becoming popular in Saudi Arabia. We want to utilize Pakistan rich experience in the field of cricket and promote it in Saudi Arabia. Sports are very important for people and collaboration between the countries is necessary to show the real picture of the society,” said the ambassador.

The meeting discussed in detail cooperation, sharing of experiences in different fields of sports, the potentials of both countries in sports and its utilization. They also discussed practical steps to be taken for enhancing sports relations and activities between the two countries. IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza expressed gratitude to the ambassador for visiting her ministry and said that she believes in sports diplomacy and Pakistan has got a lot of youth bulge in sports. “There is a lot of potential and talent in athletes but they need support in terms of training in those fields, where both countries have expertise. Both the countries can launch initiatives such as exchange of teams and coaches for sharing of experiences and best practices in the field as athletes of both countries needed further exposure,” she said.

Dr Fehmida said in the past, Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) were signed but there is a dire need to focus on implementation for cooperation and enhancement of sports diplomacy. IPC Secretary Ghufran Memon also attended the meeting.