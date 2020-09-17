Share:

KARACHI - Administrator of Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday said that historical buildings of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would not be given to any other institution as these are assets of the city’s people. Neither structure of these buildings could be altered nor they could be given to any other institution. If MoU was signed for handing over of any building to other institution, it would be considered as cancelled in the lights of Supreme Court directives. The KMC’s law department is taking measures in this regard, the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting a Khaliq Dina Hall and Library here. Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Culture and Sports Khursheed Shah, officers of Sindh government’s Archive and Works departments were also present on the occasion. Shallwani said that great nations always take care of their historical assets and preserve their establishments that were their national assets. He directed that furniture and other necessities should be provided to the library so that the readers could be facilitated. He also asked association of Kahliq Dina Hall and Library to play its role in functioning the library.

The Administrator while reviewing the uplift work for the Hall, directed to complete the work within six months. He also passed directives to planting trees and renovate the park inside the hall so that the people could be given healthy environment.

Shallwani also visited office of Students Welfare Organization established in 1951 at Khaliq Dina Hall and appreciated the organization as it had been assisting needy students for so long. He asked the Students Welfare Organization to cotinue this great work. He also directed concerned officials to hold KMC events at Khaliq Dina Hall, Markaz-e-Islami and other places of KMC instead of expensive five-star hotels. The holding of KMC’s events, cultural and educational events at these places would not only increase the importance of the places but also help the KMC was saving huge amount, he said. Meanwhile, German Counsel General Holger Ziegeler on Wednesday called on Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani at his office and discussed matter of mutual interests. Shallwani received the Counsel General upon his arrival and expressed gratitude for visiting Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building. Zeggler wished Shallwani all the luck on taking charge as Administrator Karachi and said that Germnay is investing in different sectors in Pakistan.

Pakistan is amongst big countries using heavy machinery and developmental equipments made in Germany. Shallwani said that Germany and Paksitan have good and friendly relations. “Germany is amongst the world’s most developed countries and both the countries could learn from each other’s experience,” he added.

The Administrator said that Karachi city has unique importance in the region owing to its geographical situation and it was a gateway for the Middle East and Central Asia. “There are two ports and an international airport in Karachi while different industrial zones are also contributing to the economy of Paksitan,” he said.

Shallwani said that keeping in view the importance of city, many uplift works were going to be initiated soon to develop its infrastructure. He was of the view that after the develepment works, the city would continue playing its role as backbone of the county’s economy.

The German Counsel General expressed best wishes for the projects and said that Karachi had unique importance as it was the biggest city of Pakistan. He hoped that the city’s people would get better facilities in future.