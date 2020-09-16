Share:

ISLAMABAD-SM-Studio and Salon was launched recently in a celebratory atmosphere amid beauty bloggers, fashionistas, media personnel, friends and family. Among those spotted were Rohana Iqbal, QamarNafees, Peng Qureshi, Angie Marshall, Mona J, Shama Javed, TalatShaan, Maira Khan, Hajra Khan, Fatima Zara Malick and ZubiaMotiwala. Care was taken to observe all Covid-19 SOPs and guests were staggered over a five-hour period to avoid over-crowding at any point. Launched by ShaistaMarghoob, a name that has come to be synonymous with excellence, after having been in the industry as a makeup artist for the last 18 years. The evening kick-started with a bustling red carpet where guests took pictures on arrival at the media wall. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by chairperson and founder of PHABA Mrs. Rohana Iqbal, fondly known as “the mother of the beauty industry”.