ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s tobacco exports have said that Pakistan is producing quality to­bacco crop and there is a huge po­tential for its export, hoping that the country could earn a sizeable foreign exchange through it with more jobs for youth in this sector.

They said that Pakistan’s tobacco ex­ports have increased to $2.171 million in the first month of this fiscal year from $0.914 million during the same period in the corresponding year after with­drawal of advance tax on the crop, farm­ers associations said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, the tobacco farmers and la­bourers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ap­preciated Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for helping them withdraw Rs500 per kilogram advance tax on the crop which has now resulted in 137.53 percent increase in its exports during the first month of the ongoing fiscal year.

They said that they had informed the NA Speaker about their problems in­cluding the advance tax on tobacco leaf that was hurting the farmers and in­dustry. The Speaker had taken up this issue with the FBR and got the advance tax of Rs500 per kilogram on the crop abolished to help the farmers, industry and labourers.

They said that they have fulfilled their promise by helping the coun­try increase the tobacco exports while thanking the Speaker Asad Qaiser for timely intervention to get the advance tax withdrawn.

The NA Speaker is also heading a Na­tional Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products to formulate via­ble policies to boost the agriculture sec­tor and boost income of the growers. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data shows that tobacco exports from the coun­try were recorded at $2.171 million during July 2020 against the exports of $0.914 million during July 2019, show­ing growth of 137.53 percent.In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also increased by 151.87 percent by going up from 268 metric tons to 675 metric tons, according to the data.