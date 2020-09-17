Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that the World Patient Safety Day teaches the lesson to renew pledge for safe treatment of patients.

She was speaking as chief guest at the World Patient Safety Seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Vice-Chancellor FJMU Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Provincial Focal Person on Patients Safety and Quality Punjab Dr. Hussain Jaffery, World Health Organization representative Dr. Jamshed, students and faculty members were present on the occasion.

Prof Amir Zaman Khan and Dr. Hussain Jaffery thanked the Minister and underscored the importance of the World Patient Safety day. The Minister appreciated the organizers for arranging awareness seminar on a very important issue.

Dr. Yasmin said, “The day affords us an opportunity to renew pledge to ensure safe treatment for patients. I am a proud alumna of the FJWU. A doctor’s ultimate pride is safe treatment to patients. Every year, hundreds of thousands of patients lose their lives world over due to non-provision of safe treatment. The treatment must begin with words of consolation for patients.

Doctors must follow the necessary precautions before beginning treatment. A patient’s loss by intent on part of doctors is improbable. By observing the necessary protocols, a lot of lives can be saved. As doctors, treatment of patients is a huge responsibility for us. I salute our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who worked during Corona Pandemic who rendered exemplary services. We are ensuring measures for the safety of patients as well as healthcare workers.”

In his address, Provincial Focal Person on Patients Safety and Quality Punjab Dr. Hussain Jaffery said, “A patient loses life every 20 seconds in the world. Under the supervision of Minister Heath Dr. Yasmin Rashid, all-out measures are being ensured for patient safety.”

World Health Organization representative Dr. Jamshed said, “I congratulate organizers for holding an awareness seminar on patient safety and I appreciate Dr. Yasmin Rashid for facilitating common man in the provision of healthcare services.”

In the concluding session, the WHO awarded certificates and souvenirs among doctors. The Health Minister also led an awareness walk on World Patient Safety Day after the seminar. The theme of WPSD 2020 is Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety and focuses on the interrelationship between health worker safety and patient safety, depicted in the slogan ‘Safe Health Workers, Safe Patients’. This emphasizes the need for a safe working environment for health workers as a prerequisite for ensuring patient safety.