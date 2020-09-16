Share:

Geneva - The World Trade Organization has upheld a complaint by China over additional US duties on some $250 billion of Chinese goods, a decision that sparked outrage in Washington. The Geneva-based body has been caught in the middle of trade tensions between the United States and China, and has faced relentless attacks from President Donald Trump. The tariffs, imposed in 2018, marked the beginning of the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. But a panel of experts -- set up by WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body last year to review the US move -- ruled Tuesday the tariffs on Chinese goods were “inconsistent” with global trade rules, and recommended the US “bring its measures into conformity with its obligations”. The decision was met with ire in the US, with Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer saying it proved the WTO “is completely inadequate to stop China’s harmful technology practices”. “The Trump Administration will not let China use the WTO to take advantage of American workers, businesses, farmers, and ranchers,” he said. But Beijing welcome the move as an “objective and fair ruling”. “China also hopes that the United States will fully respect the rulings of the expert group...take practical actions to meet China and other WTO members half way, jointly maintain the multilateral trading system, and promote the stable and healthy development of the world economy,” a spokesman from the commerce ministry said.