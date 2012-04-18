KARACHI - Mohajir Sooba Tehreek (MST) central vice president Tasneem Usmani on Tuesday vowed that the struggle for separate Mohajir province would continue until the formation of separate province.

He criticised the ruling PPP leaders’ remarks against the Mohajir province movement, saying that it is a serious movement of Mohajir community for their occupied rights in Sindh.

Commenting over the PPP’s leadership grievance over the death of JSQM chief Bashir Khan Qureshi, he termed that PPP’s real face has exposed in front of masses that PPP leadership had supported the anti-Pakistan elements of Sindh separatists. He alleged that PPP’s government had allowed the Sindhi nationalists for organising the anti-Pakistan rallies in Karachi last month against the sovereignty and stability of Pakistan, adding that the participants of these anti-Pakistan rallies had looted the common people of Karachi.

Usmani claimed that the dream of Sindhudesh would not succeed in the presence of a single Mohajir in the country, saying that establishment of Mohajir province will strengthen the country. He informed that the public contact campaign of Mohajir Sooba Tehreek was continued at every place of the metropolis to get the support of Karachiites for a separate province of the community.