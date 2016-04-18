Lahore - The cost of doing business is very high in Pakistan as compared to the region. ‘Gas prices declined internationally but here in Pakistan industry is not getting relief. Gas prices for domestic consumers and fertilizer industry were lowered by the government but the other industries are still paying heavily as compared to them,’ said Chairman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers (APCMA) Mohammad Ali Tabba. Chairman All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers (APCMA) Mohammad Ali Tabba said. He said that the cement industry has been accused of profiteering but the critics forget that businesses have to make money for their shareholders and they also support the national economy by paying taxes and duties. This is being posed as a bad thing.

He said that during last few years, the profitability of the industry has increased mainly due to increase in local despatches as export market is more competitive and profit margin was lower in the exports, he added.

Moreover, the income of the industry is not solely from the cement sales but other investments also which every industry does to manage its money.

To keep up with the increasing demand, the industry continued to add production capacity on regular basis, increasing from 8.89 million ton in 1990-91 to 45.62 million ton in 2015-16.

He said that industry starts planning to add more capacity whenever the capacity utilization touches 80-85 percent mark so that it can cater to the increasing demand. He added that the last time a significant increase in the industry capacity was made was in 2005-06, when it was increased from 17.91 million ton to 42.28 million ton in 2008-09.

As opposed to common belief, the prices of cement bags went down in past few years. The comparison of average maximum retail price per bag in 2013 against 2016 clearly shows reduction in prices.

He asked the government to cut down the duties and taxes on raw material and cement to make it cheaper as these duties and taxes are around one fifth of the total cost of a cement bag,’ he said.