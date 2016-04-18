AHMEDABAD/MEHSANA - Stone-throwing protesters clashed with police firing tear gas in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state on Sunday, the latest violence by an Indian caste demanding the release of one of its leaders and preferential treatment for jobs and university places.

Statewide marches in Gujarat calling for the freeing of Hardik Patel, a young leader of the Patel community who has been in jail since last October on sedition charges, turned violent in the town of Mehsana. Hardik Patel, 22, emerged overnight last year as leader of a mass movement demanding more government jobs and college places for the Patel – or Patidar – community that makes up 14 percent of Gujarat's 60 million population.

Police fired tear gas, deployed water cannon and staged baton charges against protesters. The local administrator imposed a curfew in Mehsana. Across the state more than 400 protesters were detained. Television footage showed police armed with sticks known as lathis chasing crowds through the streets after demonstrators tried to march to a local jail where several caste leaders were being held.

At least two dozen people were injured in Mehsana, NDTV said in a report that could not immediately be confirmed.

"After the rally the Patidars who had gathered in their thousands started marching towards the district jail and when the police tried to stop them, they pelted stones at them," Sahera told AFP.

"The internet has been jammed so that no rumours are spread through WhatsApp and other social sites," said Mehsana District Collector Lochan Sehra. "Peace should be maintained throughout the city." Authorities also slapped a curfew on the town to control the situation.

Last year's protests caught the state and federal governments off guard, and challenged the promise of new job opportunities made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ran Gujarat for 13 years before winning the 2014 general election.

Rioting by Patidar members last year left at least 10 people dead in the worst violence to hit the state for more than a decade.

The Patidars are one of the western state's most affluent communities, but they say they are struggling to compete with less privileged castes for jobs.

Local leaders had organised Sunday's rally to press their demands for changes to the policy by the Gujarat state government and for the release of local leaders.

Clashes also took place in the neighbouring city of Surat on Sunday, forcing authorities to shut down mobile Internet access, police said.

India sets aside a proportion of government jobs and university places for some castes under measures intended to bring victims of the worst discrimination into the mainstream. But the policy causes deep resentment among other communities, who say it freezes them out.

In February in the northern state of Haryana about 30 people were killed in clashes between police and members of the dominant rural Jat caste over similar demands.

Gujarat director general of police P.P. Pandey told AFP that extra police have been deployed in Mehsana but that the situation was now under control.