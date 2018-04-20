Share:

KARACHI - Two lawyers had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday. Advocate Jafar Ali Shah, the former general secretary of District Bar Association, and Advocate Imran Pathan had left Khairpur for Hyderabad.

Their car was found near Kandiaro, while no information about the whereabouts of lawyers was received.

The lawyers held a protest demonstration in Khairpur which was led by lawyers including Farman Ali Kanasro, Allah Warayo Soomro, Madam Aisha, Manzoor Baloch, Yasir Rind, and others demanded the authorities to immediately take action on the matter.

While talking to the media, SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar said that phone numbers of both were found switched off and their last destination appeared to be Sukkur and Naushahro Ferzoe.

The traders shutdown their business and demanded recovery of the lawyers.

Secretary High Court Bar Association Sukkur Nisar Bhambhro, Supreme Court Advocate David Lawrence strongly condemned and urged immediate release of kidnapped advocates.

SSP Shabir Sethar called a district and sessions court who said that incident took place within limits of district Naushahro Feroze.

BOY KILLED

A boy was shot dead during cross fire between two groups on Tuesday.

According to details, two groups of Phulpoto community exchanged fires over an old enmity at Danwaro Village. As a result, Ameen Phulpoto (22) was killed on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to civil hospital in Khairpur for an autopsy and later handed over the body to the family of the victim.

Police had not registered a case or arrested the accused till filing of this report.