KARACHI - Police booked at least 21 lawyers trying to reach the Sindh Assembly building to stage a protest and released them on the directives of the court here on Tuesday.

Police said that government lawyers had staged a protest on second consecutive day on Tuesday and tried to reach the Sindh Assembly building to stage a protest. Heavy contingents of police rushed to the scene and managed to disperse the protesters and arrested some 21 lawyers. The protesters were demanding resumption of judicial allowance and facilities like other employees.

Police registered an FIR 64/2018 in Arambagh Police Station against charged protesters for creating a law and order situation in Red Zone area. Police said that the FIR has been registered against the accused persons but the case has been removed on the directive of the court and lawyers have been released. It’s worth mentioning here that lawyers have started protest for judicial allowance last week and the protest turned violent on Monday and police arrested some 30 lawyers and released them later.