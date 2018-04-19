Share:

SIALKOT-Three minor boys were molested in separate incidents in Sialkot district on Tuesday.

Accused Haider Ali molested local labourer Malik Fiaz’s son Zain Ali (10) in Sialkot city’s congested Ambaanwali Chhapri-Hajipura locality.

In Muradpur-Sialkot, accused Boota molested shopkeeper Ghulam Murtaza’s son Shamas.

Accused Latif alias Suleman criminally molested local labourer Idrees’ minor son Zeeshan near the banks of a local canal in village Saahowala, Sambrial tehsil.

Accused fled away and the police have registered cases with no arrest.

Meanwhile, people found the dead body of an unknown old man floating in Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska.

Police said that some unknown accused brutally tortured to death this unknown old man beyond his recognition. Accused threw dead body in the canal to conceal their sin. Police shifted the body to Daska THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

The police arrested three accused, Mohsin, Asghar and Nasir for doing a wheelie in various parts of Daska. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.