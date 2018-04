Share:

NOOR PUR THAL-Thirty four couples tied the knot at a mass-wedding in Jamia Sahibul Zaman Chan Thal.

More than 200 guests from the families of brides and grooms attended the function. Dowry worth about Rs100,000 was arranged for each bride. The brides said such ceremonies are need of the hour. Later, the guests were entertained and served with food.