HAFIZABAD-The position holders of various examinations were honoured by government officers here on Tuesday.

During a visit to District Public School, they said steps would be taken to further improve the standard of the education.

They appreciated results shown by the school in the recent past. However, she said that further steps would be taken to maintain this standard. They stressed upon the teachers to focus on character-building of their pupils. She said that beside other steps, Board of Governor would be made more functional and more people would be included in the BOG and refresher courses would be arranged for the teachers for their capacity building. She emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of the teachers for maintaining the standard of education in the school.

Meanwhile, DC Saleha Saeed also visited the Centre of Excellence for Girls and was too much pleased to know that three of the students of the school have got first three positions in the grade 8th examination in the district and expressed her hope that the school would repeat this distinction in the secondary school examination also.

She particularly praised principal of the school Irum Sherazi for maintaining best discipline, sanitation and her endeavours for improving the standard of education in the school. She however, urged the principal that the parents of students should also be motivated to attend the parents-teachers meeting periodically.

The DC assured the principal that the problems of the centre would be resolved promptly on priority basis.

Chief Executive Officer (Education) Iftikhar Nawaz Virk said that pass percentage in 5th class examination held by Punjab Examination Commission this year was 90.68 while that of 8th class was 93.10 percent which is very encouraging.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has distributed uniforms, books and bags to the students in the literary centres set up in the district. Director Programme Asif Ali said that according to the programme “Taleem Sab Kiliye”, the commission has set up eight centres in the remote areas and 40 such centres would soon be established in the small villages to provide educational facilities at their doorsteps.

Programme coordinator Muhammad Iqbal said that NCHD was a national institution and it was assisting the provincial government for the promotion of education in the remote areas.

Meanwhile, Special Secretary Schools’ Education Punjab, Rana Hassan Akhtar said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of teachers and determined to provide facilities like potable water, toilet and electricity in all the schools. Addressing the meeting of officers of education department, he said that positive results have been achieved by the government in the education sector and standard of education in the government schools have been raised to a great extent. He called upon the teachers to put in their maximum efforts to further improve the standard of education in their respective schools.