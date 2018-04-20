Share:

LAHORE-The official teaser for Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar starrer romantic comedy film 7 Din Mohabbat In was unveiled on Tuesday.

The one-minute teaser is a whirlwind ride of Tipu’s world played by the heart throb Sheheryar Munawar. Tipu is an introvert by nature, an inexperienced young man who is very hesitant when it comes to approaching women. He is always struggling to find love, but has big dreams of finding the one true love of his life and turning into the star, he has always wanted to be. Hence begins his pursuit for love and his voyage in 7DMI complete with hilarious situations and lots of music and dance.

The teaser for 7DMI features Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Mira Sethi, Amna Ilyas and Javed Sheikh. Directed by the acclaimed duo Meenu and Farjad, this genre-defying, heartwarming urban fairy tale will captivate audiences everywhere with its release on Eidul Fitr.