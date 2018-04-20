Share:

rawalpindi - The ground traffic female staffers of Air Blue Airline on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) against the management for shifting them to New Islamabad Airport without providing the facility of pick and drop and doubling duty hours.

The protestors were holding placards and chanting slogans “We want justice”.

Due to protest demonstration, the passengers faced immense troubles at BBIIAP.

According to details, female staffers of Air Blue Airline, which is owned by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, staged a protest against shifting them to New Islamabad International Airport without providing pick and drop service, transport allowances and increasing their duty hours.

A female staffer, in a video she shared on social media, said she along with other colleagues have been serving in Air Blue for the last eight to ten years at BBIIAP but are now being shifted to New Islamabad International Airport. She lamented that the management has increased their duty timings from 8 to 12 hours without raising their salaries.

“Instead, the management is asking us to reach at two specific points in twin cities at 4am from where the vehicles of Civil Aviation of Pakistan will pick and drop them for work,” she said. She criticized the management for asking them to reach the points at such odd hours in a deteriorating security situation. She asked the management to provide them a door to door pick and drop facility or increase their allowances so that they could arrange for their own transportation.

No senior official of Air Blue Airline was available for his comments over the issue.