CHANGA MANGA - Health department officials conducted raids in Changa Manga and surrounding villages to arrest quacks and medical stores being run illegally.

Drug Inspector Sher Zaman and his staff conducted these raids. After the crackdown quacks shuttered down the shops to avoid any action by health department.

The health department has warned the quacks that they would not be allowed to play with the lives of people. The department officials have said that no one would be allowed to sell expired medicines and without prescription of an MBBS doctor. The quacks have been asked to abandon illegal practices in the area.

RIFFLE SNATCHED FROM COP

RECOVERED: Separately, Police in Changa Manga recovered a riffle snatched by dacoits from a constable the other day. Different teams were constituted to arrest the dacoits who snatched riffle from a police official.

The riffle was recovered from agricultural fields near Chak No 31 Hanjarwal, Changa Manga. Police avoided to share details with media persons.