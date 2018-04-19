Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan has expedited hearing public objections to the proposed delimitation of constituencies ahead of the general election scheduled by the end of July.

The ECP received 1285 objections and has so far disposed of nearly 600 objections and efforts were underway to hear and dispose of all objections by 2 May, officials said.

A three-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan is hearing the petitions on a daily basis.

In a related development, the ECP has also expedited the process of registration of new voters, correction and exclusion of voters’ names from its preliminary electoral rolls for the 2018 general election till 24 April.

The election commission has established display centres across the country where citizens can visit for registration of their votes or to redress their relevant complaints.

The voters can confirm their registration and acquire details of their constituency on the mobile phones by sending their CNIC number on 8300.

On the other hand, some political leaders and political analysts have expressed concerns over the potential delay in holding the general election. Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has predicted that elections will held in November.

It is feared that the people who did not get relief from the ECP regarding their objections about the proposed delimitation could move the Supreme Court for relief.

PPP Senator Rehman Malik has also expressed this concern in the Senate through a point of public of importance last week. He sought an exclusive briefing to the Committee of the Whole by the Chief Election Commissioner. He has also requested the Senate chairman for his ruling on the issue. However, the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reserved his ruling.

Other parliamentary parties in the Senate are pinning their high hopes on the Senate chairman saying he may rule and request the CEC to give a briefing to the Committee of the Whole in order to do away with concerns of the members of the Upper House.