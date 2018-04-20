Share:

KHYBER AGENCY - A 10-year-old student of 5th grade was washed away by flood at Cheengai area of Tehsil Landi Kotal on Tuesday. The locals said that Akbar, son of Hussain was witnessing the flood after heavy downpour as suddenly the flood washed him away. Immediately after the incident, the tribesmen followed the route of flood and recovered the body at Katta Kushta area of Tehsil Jamrud. Meanwhile, torrential rain halted life in Landi Kotal. Traffic on Pak-Afghan Highway was suspended at various sections due to the flood.