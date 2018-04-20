Share:

SIALKOT-PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that her party was the only ray hope for the masses who want to see change in the upcoming general elections.

She said that now it was the turn of the PTI to be in power through votes. She said that the PTI had made a golden history by struggling against the corrupt rulers and their corruption besides paving the ways of their ouster from the national political scenario in shape of Nawaz Sharif’s life-long disqualification.

She said that now only the PTI had the full capability to save the country from the corrupt politicians besides recovering the every single penny plundered by the corrupt rulers.

She said the PTI will make a clean sweep in the coming 2018 general elections.

Earlier, the people living in Sialkot border villages near Kingra, Chobara and Daallowali accorded a warm rosy welcome to and garlanded her who reached her voters and supporters in Sialkot border villages falling in her electoral constituency.

She renewed the pledge to serve the local people without any political discrimination, saying that she will be serving the people by continuing her mission to serve the people.

The people showered the mounds of the rose petals on her and accorded a warm welcome with the loud drum beats.

28 QUACKS’ CLINICS SEALED

The Health Department teams sealed 28 clinics of the quacks during crackdown in Sialkot district on Tuesday.

Sialkot District Health Authority CEO Latif Ahmed Sahi said that 17 clinics of the quacks have been sealed in Sialkot tehsil, five in Daska tehsil, one in Sambrial tehsil and five in Pasrur tehsil here.

He said that most of the quacks have gone underground after locking up their clinics after the Supreme Court’s orders of crackdown against the quacks across Punjab.

Sahi added that the intelligence agencies were providing the data of the quacks to the Sialkot District Health Authority for launching crackdown against them, in this regard.

ELECTION: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sialkot Ameer Shakeel Thakur has been unanimously elected as the Sialkot district President of Mutahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA).

JUP leader Hafiz Ali Hussain Awan was elected as MMA general secretary during the elections. Hafiz Shahif Ameen of Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Muhammad Mubashar Butt of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP), Malik Bakhatawar Awan of Tehreek-i-Islami and Hafiz Tayyub Awan of JUI were also elected.

Gulalai visits slain

journalist’s house

Chief of fledging political Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (Gulalai) Ayesha Gulalai on Tuesday visited the house of slain journalist Zeeshan Ashraf Butt in village Begowala-Sambrial. She hailed the professional services of the slain journalist and deeply condoled with the bereaved family.

She also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. She strongly condemned the brutal murder.

Aysha Gulalai expressed grave concern over the Sialkot police’s failure to arrest the main accused killer. She also assured full cooperation to the family in the struggle for early justice.