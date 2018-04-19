Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five suspects who were wanted to police in several cases at different police stations.

A press conference was held at SSP office. Talking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Kashmore Police Bashir Ahmed Brohi said that in various parts of the district police had arrested five outlaws. Miyani police during a raid near Badani Pull caught Abdul Shakoor son of Beerbal Bhutto. He was wanted to police in several cases at Miyani police station.

He said Gola Mor C Section police detained Munir Ahmed son of Makhno Golo. During a search operation near Gishkori Wah, Rasaldar police nabbed a suspect Mir Hazzar Golato. He said that Kashmore city police on a tip off carried out raids in the area of RD 45 where they succeeded in nabbing a proclaimed offender Abdul Ghafaar.