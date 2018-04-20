Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali on Tuesday constituted a full bench on petitions seeking implementation of The Mall protest ban.

Three-member full bench would be headed by senior pusine judge Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq while Justice Syed Muhammad Kazim Raza Shami and Justice Faisal Zaman Khan would be the other members.

Naeem Mir and other local traders had moved the petitions and submitted that the high court put ban on protests on The Mall but despite that order, the protests were being staged at the same place.

They said court orders continuously being violated which was tantamount to contempt of court.

The petitioners said that protests caused damage to their businesses and created problems for the citizens who used this road.

The petitioners prayed to the court to order the local administration to implement the court orders and ensure that no one should use Mall road as their protest venue. The new bench will resume hearing by April 24.