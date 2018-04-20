Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Transport, Labour and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah formally inaugurated the pilot project of People’s Bus Service initially with a fleet of 10 air-conditioned buses.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board office on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Sindh Transport Secretary Saeed Ahmed Awan, Mass Transit Director General Mohammad Athar, President of Karachi Transport Ittehad Irshad Bukhari, Chairman of Daewoo Company of Pakistan Shehryar Chishti, CEO Faisal Siddiqui, Umar Lodhi, Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Khalid Shaikh and officers of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority were also present.

The minister said the government of Sindh had taken an initiative to provide better quality bus service to people. He said the bus service had been started with 10 buses and the number of buses would be gradually increased. “We are thankful to Daewoo for its support. It started its business in the city after providing services in Lahore. The number of these buses would be increased to 50 without the support of the government.

The minister said that under directions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken concrete steps in transport sector to provide better and quality transport system and services to commuters. He said that under intra city service 600 buses would be added to the fleet to ease commuters’ sufferings.

The minister for transport said the government was working on many development projects in the transport sector, including Green and Orange lines (Abdul Sattar Edhi Line) besides blue, yellow and red lines, which were delayed due to some reason and hurdles. They would be started very soon, he said. The KCR project will also be launched very soon, he said. He said that the city mayor was also on board on transport sector projects, as he was vice chairman of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), which was meant to provide improved and excellent transport system and services to people.

Earlier, Sindh Transport Secretary Saeed Ahmed Awan highlighted salient features of various development projects and initiatives in transport sectors by the government of Sindh. He said that under the able leadership of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and guidance of Minister for Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, an efficient, comfortable and rapid bus service was launched in the city today.

Daewoo Pakistan CEO Faisal Siddiqui said that initially the pilot project of intercity People’s Bus Service would launch on April 18 with 10 air-conditioned buses. He said that bus fare would vary from Rs20 to Rs 40 in the Karachi city after the services provided to Lahore and Multan cities by the company. He hoped that it would be enhanced and will run more buses in the city gradually to provide better transport facilities to the city commuters with quality and environment friendly buses. Later, the minister visited People’s Bus Service Chairman Daewoo Company Shehryar Chishti.