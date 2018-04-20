Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) held the Seventh International Halal Conference and Expo at a local hotel.

Prime objective of the event was to showcase the livestock and allied industries potential for international community and investors with the target to increase Halal trade in Pakistan.

The PHDA facilitated more than 40 international potential buyers and exhibitors who registered to visit Pakistan and observe Livestock and Halal value chain of the country.

The PHDA has also planned field visits of foreigners to livestock farms and allied industries in order to highlight latent potential of this industry.