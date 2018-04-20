Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated National History Museum at Greater Iqbal Park on Tuesday.

According to a handout, the CM also planted a tree there. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shehbaz said: “As Greater Iqbal Park is a wonderful addition to the beautiful city of Lahore, establishment of National History Museum is a similar landmark of history. Greater Iqbal Park is the historical place where resolution for the establishment of Pakistan was adopted in 1940 and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad All Jinnah formally launched the Pakistan Movement.”

He added: “People sacrificed their lives and property for a separate homeland. Tens of thousands of people migrated to Pakistan after leaving their businesses and properties behind. The National History Museum is a reminder of this struggle.” He continued: “A museum of international standard has been setup and everybody should visit it to know about the great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers. Allama Iqbal wrote letters to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to wage the struggle for Pakistan forward in a forceful manner. The people would also realize that we have achieved this piece of land after going through rivers of blood and toil. Lakhs of people came to Pakistan with a dream of new life and they sacrificed their loved-ones for materialising this dream.”

He laid stress on learning from past mistakes and joint struggle to make Pakistan prosperous.

After the inauguration, Shehbaz took a tour of the museum and paid rich tributes to the heroes of Pakistan Movement. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The National History Museum is a wonderful project of national importance which has beautifully revived the history of Pakistan.”

He appreciated National History Museum project adding that international standard museum has been established in the park and he is sanguine to watch the historical movement for Pakistan.

The CM greeted provincial ministers, chief secretary, commissioner, PHA DG and his team on completion of the project. He also inaugurated the lake in Greater Iqbal Park and appreciated the team for what he called providing best boating facility.

Saad calls on Shehbaz

Federal Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafiq called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed different matters of national interests with him.

The duo also deliberated upon development schemes and CPEC.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the country was facing a number of problems when Pakistan Muslim League-N came into power.

However, he added that today’s Pakistan is much more secure and peaceful as compared to the past due to the successful strategy of the government.

Talking about CPEC, the CM said the corridor has proved a game-changer in the real sense and the Chinese multi- billion dollars investment under this project is a clear sign of their on the PML-N leadership.

Separately, members of national and provincial assemblies belonging to different districts met the CM.

He said that people would hold accountable those who looted national resources and impeded the journey of development. Those who ignored people in their provinces will be hiding their faces in the next general elections, he said. One political party ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the other played havoc with Sindh, he said.

Shehbaz said that due to ruthless plunder of national resources by corrupt rulers of the past the country plunged into the abyss of poverty, unemployment and ignorance. “These are the people who have pushed the country to darkness. They filled their pockets instead of utilizing resources for public welfare projects. Had these people not looted national resources, the country would have not faced problems to such an extent.

The PML-N has promoted the culture of transparency, quality and merit. We believe that merit is the only ladder to development and success and the government has taken practical steps for collective wellbeing and prosperity of people,” he said.

Those who called on the CM included Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Mehwish Sultana and Ch Lahid Akram MPAs.