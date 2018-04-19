Share:

The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday arrested four officials of the Saaf Pani Company on corruption charges. Official sources said NAB Lahore team arrested the officials during investigation in connection with installation of 116 water filtration plants in Bahawalpur region. Chief Procurement Officer Nasir Qadir, Chief Technical Officer Dr Zaheer Uddin, Consultant Engineer Muhammad Saleem, and Contractor Muhammad Masood Akhtar were among the arrested persons. They would be produced before NAB court on Wednesday (today). –Staff Reporter

Motorcyclist killed in accident

A motorcyclist died when a crane smashed into his two-wheeler close to the metro train construction site in Qila Gujjar Singh police area on Tuesday. Rescue workers said the man, later identified as Muhammad Asim, died on the spot. The victim was on his way home when the accident took place near Bohar Wala Chowk. The police reached the spot and arrested the crane driver. Further investigation was underway. Over one dozen people have died in road mishaps in Lahore since construction work started on the multi-billion Orange Line Train project. –Staff Reporter

PHC closes down 31 fake treatment centres

In its crackdown on quacks as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down another 31 fake treatment centres of quacks. According to details, majority of the quacks have kept their centres closed because of the crackdown. The PHC teams visited 139 centres of quacks in 14 districts, which included, Chiniot, Multan, Attock, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Vehari, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Bahawalnagar and Lodharan. However, the teams, which are accompanied by officials of the district administration and police, found only 31 businesses open, which were closed down for further action. –Staff Reporter

Lahore Garrison Shooting Competition from 22nd

The Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery (LGSG) will hold the 2nd Lahore Garrison Shooting Competition 2018 from April 22 to April 29. Professionals and amateur shooters would show up at the 20-acre land Shooting Gallery. This time a new category of Special children has also been introduced to provide the opportunity to participate in national and international matches. The army had established LGSG in November 2016 with an aim to encourage and promote the sport of shooting and competitive marksmanship throughout Pakistan. The Shooting Competition-2018 is open to all shooters (Men, Women and Youth) belonging to the armed forces, law enforcing agencies and civilians. Male and female shooters of different age groups from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Rifle Association, HEC, and Tri Services will compete in long range shooting up to 600 meters – skeet shooting– trap shooting– .22 rifle shooting – pistol/revolver shooting and air rifle/pistol shooting categories. –Pr

Poetic sitting

The Punjab University Faculty of Oriental Learning in collaboration with the Department of Students Affairs will organise poetic sitting on Wednesday (today) at Faisal Auditorium. PU VC Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar will preside over the ceremony while Dr Khurshid Rizvi, Nazir Qaiser, Shoaib Bin Aziz, Mansoor Afaq, Safdar Saleem Sayal, Abbas Tabish, Yasmin Hameed, Sughran Sadaf and other renowned poet will attended the event. Meanwhile, the Punjab University has extended the date of submission of online private registration forms for MA/MSc Part-I annual examination 2018 till May 15, 2018 with Rs 6460 fee. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk. –Staff Reporter