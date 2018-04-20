Share:

Launching ceremony of ‘Usey Tasveer Karna Hai’ held at RAC

RAWALPINDI: A launching ceremony of the poetry book titled ‘UseyTasveer Karna Hai’ by a prominent poet from Sargodha Yousaf Khalid was held on Tuesday under the patronage of Rawalpindi Arts Council to promote literary activities in the area.

Famous poet Prof Dr Ehsan Akbar presided over the ceremony. The guest speakers including Syed Murtaza Hassan, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Prof Tariq Habib, Farkhanda Shamim, Dr Abdi Khurshid,Safdar Raza Safi, Prof Rafiq Sandelvi, Naheed Manzoor and Dr Ehsan Akbar threw light on life and career of Yousaf Khalid.

The ceremony began from the recitation of Holy Quran by Qari Zeeshan Haider and Prof Syed Asad Ali presented Naat.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed welcomed the distinguished guests. Addressing at the occasion, Dr Ehsan Akbar said that Yousaf Khalid’s poetry was commendable. Naheed Manzoor said that poetry has novelty which attracted a large number of people. Prof Rafiq Sandelvi said that the poetry of Yousaf Khalid is full of life.–Staff Reporter

Punjab govt appoints new CPO, SSP

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has appointed Afzaal Kauser as the new City Police Officer and Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), informed sources on Tuesday.

Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi (PSP/BPS-19) was also given additional charge of Superintendent of Police (SP) Discipline and Inspection (D&I) Rawalpindi district.

Notifications in this regard have also been issued by the Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (retd) Zahid Saeed and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Police Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan respectively, sources added.

According to sources, the provincial government has transferred SSP PHP Afzaal Kauser and appointed him as CPO Rawalpindi.

Earlier, he was holding the additional charge of CPO. Similarly, Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, who was transferred and ordered to report Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore, was appointed as SSP PHP Rawalpindi by IGP Punjab, whereas, Ahmed Abbasi has also been given additional charge of SP D&I, they said.–Staff Reporter

2 live bullets, shells recovered from female passenger at airport

RAWALPINDI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) has taken into custody a female foreign passenger after recovering 2 live bullets and shells from her luggage during search at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP), informed sources on Tuesday.

The accused passenger was identified as Ziyang Leeg. According to sources, the woman arrived at BBIIAP for catching a flight to her country.

The ASF staffers were conducting routine body and baggage search of the passengers when they detected bullets and shells in her luggage, informed the sources.

After recovering the bullets and shells from her baggage, ASF staffers shifted her to ASF Control Room for further investigation.

Till the filing of this report, the woman was being probed by the ASF investigators.–Staff Reporter