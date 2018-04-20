Share:

It is to draw in you are minds that Tump Government Inter Collage which has been facing lack of some exceedingly important immunities such as, science teachers laboratories, boundary walls and etc. Finally, students are becoming compel to take protects and to block the roads for sloughing against the government of Baluchistan. According to Wash News, students are desperate need of science teachers without which they have been surviving the most.

It is humbly requested to the Prime Minister of Baluchistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bezanjo to take concrete step into this matter soon.

JAVID SALEEM,

Baluchistan, March 25.