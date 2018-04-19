Share:

Jazz initiative recognised at PAS Awards

ISLAMABAD (PR): Jazz’s initiative to showcase Pakistan’s cricketing talent has been recognised at the PAS Awards 2018 – an initiative of Pakistan Advertisers Society– under the ‘Best in BTL’ category. The campaign ‘Jazz Rising Stars Season 2’ (JRS S2) won due to the mass level BTL activation and emotional connect with cricketing fans nationwide.

JRS S2 went underway last September with city wide trials in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad, where more than 300,000 youngsters took part and 150,000 plus went through trials. Stage two was the JRS T-20 Tournament itself, which saw the selected youngsters divided into eight city teams. High performers of the tournament were also sent to Australia to train with Sydney Thunders and one even represented Lahore Qalandars in the third edition of Pakistan Super League 2018.

Stories from the trials and tournament also gained digital an overwhelming response, reaching over 15 million people and generating over 51 million impressions across the country. Social engagements also crossed 11 million, with video views of over 10 million.

Jazz’s partner agencies for this JRS campaign included IAL Saatchi & Saatchi, Iris Digital and Blitz Advertising.

Telenor Pakistan wins more awards

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan bagged four awards at the 8th Pakistan Advertiser Society (PAS) Awards ceremony. Telenor Pakistan won the ‘Best in Telecommunications in Pakistan’ award for its ‘VOGON’ campaign and the award for ‘Best in PR’ for the media campaign on ‘Tax Rationalization’ with Media Matters as campaign partners. Continuing with its innovative methods of communication, Telenor Pakistan primarily focuses on digital as a mean of effectively communicating with its customers.

This resulted in the company winning two additional awards and being the only operator to feature on Google’s YouTube Ads Leader board for its ‘Jo Har Pakistani Chahay’ communication and an episode from Pakistan’s first online movie ‘OyeKuchKarGuzar!’.

Knowledge Network Association convention

LAHORE (PR): Annual convention of the Knowledge Network Association 2018 was held here in UMT Hall. Large number of network associates and principals attended the convention.

Chairman ILM Trust Dr Hassan Suhaib Murad, vice chairman Abdul Hameed, director TKS Miss Maryam Murad, country director Shahid Kardar, director general UMT Abid Sherwani and many others participated in the convention. Medals and souvenirs was also distributed among the participants of the convention and high achievers students were also awarded with cash prizes and medals.

NBP chief for developing housing sector financing

KARACHI (PR): President & CEO of National Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmad has reaffirmed the commitment of NBP to grow and develop housing sector financing in Pakistan. He was speaking at the signing ceremony of the Shareholders’ Agreement of “Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company” (PMRC), at a local hotel here the other day. Ahmad said that the lack of proper housing for low income citizens may lead to serious social, economic and law & order issues.

Of a shortage of 10 million housing units in the country, 80-90% is estimated to be for lower income groups, and affordable housing was therefore a critical need. He said that solutions to the housing shortfall require out-of-the-box thinking and the authorities need to give serious thought to creating the kind of institutional infrastructure that would help address the problem.

The launch of the PMRC is, he added, a vital step in this direction, but of course further building blocks need to be put in place, including measures to bring the construction industry into the formal sector and to eliminate legal and regulatory obstacles to the provision of low cost housing. This will reduce the need for the governments (federal as well as provincial) to provide subsidies from their limited resources. He complimented the efforts of the Board of Directors of PMRC under the chairmanship of Rehmat Hasnie and the management team, N Kokularupen, CEO of PMRC, Dr Muhammad Saleem (COO) and Zulfiqar Alam (CFO and company secretary).