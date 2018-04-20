Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner have gone to visit Khloe Kardashian in Cleveland. The 37-year-old star - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three months, with husband Kanye West - and her 22-year-old model half-sibling reportedly boarded a private jet from Los Angeles to visit their family member and her newborn baby girl, True. According to E! News, the sisters flew threw snowy weather but arrived safe and sound. Fans have also speculated they have been joined on the visit by Kylie Jenner - who has daughter Stormi, two months - after she shared a post on her Instagram Story of herself boarding a plane, though it’s unclear if it was the same jet as her sisters. As well as her sisters, the ‘Revenge Body’ star - who was rocked by claims her partner Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful just days before welcoming her daughter into the world - also has her mother, Kris Jenner, on hand for help and support.

A source said: ‘’Khloe is mesmerised and completely in love with the baby.

‘’That’s all she’s thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive.

‘’Kris Jenner is there helping out all day. Kris has been doing everything she can to help Khloe and keep her spirits up.’’

Khloe, 33, revealed on Monday that she and Tristan had chosen the name True for their daughter, and her mother later explained the family connection to the unusual moniker.

Alongside a picture of pink balloons, the 62-year-old matriarch wrote on Instagram: ‘’I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! ‘’