rawalpindi - A man was arrested for trying to sexually assault an 8 year-old Christian girl in Gujar Khan, informed sources on Tuesday.

Police registered a rape case against the accused and obtained his physical remand from a court of law for further investigation.

According to sources, Nadia, a widow and resident of Christian Colony, lodged complaint with Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan stating that a man named Muhammad Faisal tried to forcefully take her daughter to an unknown location when she sent her son and daughter to fetch water from a nearby mosque. Her son came back and informed the mother about the man.

On this, she went out of house and rescued her daughter, who later told her the man was asking about family details besides luring her for money. The applicant told police that her neighbours also witnessed the incident.

Police chalked out a case under sections 376 and 511 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) and arrested the accused.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Gujar Khan Ishtiaq Cheema, when contacted, said that police has produced the accused before court and obtained his physical remand for further investigation.

“Police will bring the girl and the man to Forensic Lab Lahore for DNA test to verify the allegations of sexual assault ,” SHO said.