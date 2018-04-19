Share:

KAMALIA - A man was booked for allegedly raping a woman on job pretext at Mauza Bhagowana here the other day.

Shehnaz Bibi, resident of Athara Hazari tehsil, submitted an application to Kamalia Saddr police that she had family terms with suspect Wazir Ahmed of Mauza Bhagowana and had been having telephonic interaction with him for quite some time. She added that Wazir Ahmed had boasted to get so many people employed in government jobs. So she asked him to arrange a job for her cousin Tahir Nawaz too. She said that Wazir asked her to come to his house with necessary documents and demanded her Rs50,000 to get her cousin’s work done. “Wazir received me from General Bus Stand, Kamalia and took me to his house at Mauza Bhagowana where I gave him the documents and the money he demanded,” she said. She added that her meeting with Wazir continued till night and he forced her to stay at his home and raped her at gunpoint. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

THIEVES SWEEP HOUSE

Thieves struck a house at Bilal Ganj and made off with cash and other valuables here the other day. Hanif, resident of Bilal Ganj told Kamalia City police that he along with his family had gone out of city to attend a funeral a few days back. In their absence, unidentified thieves broke into the house and stole cash and other valuables. The police registered a case and launched investigation.