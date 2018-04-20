Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Sahibzada Shahzain Abbasi, a councillor of the Ahmedpur East Municipal Committee and son of former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Khan Abbasi has joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

According to press communiqué issued to local mediamen here, he made the announcement during a meeting with PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Islamabad.

He was accompanied his relatives of Jamoat family of Sindh province. Sahibzada Shahzain Abbasi has expressed his full confidence n the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It is to be noted that Sahibzada Shahzain Abbasi aspiring for contesting election for Punjab Assembly seat from Dhorkot-Mubarakpur against PTI expected candidate former MPA Malik Jehanzeb Warran and PML-N MPA Malik Khalid Warran. Meanwhile his close circles revealed that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Dera Nawab Sahib in May on his invitation.