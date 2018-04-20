Share:

LAHORE - A 12-year-old girl, who went missing three days ago, was found murdered alongside a canal in Barki area, police said Tuesday.

According to her parents, Arooj went missing from her house on April 14. The family continued searching the girl for three days but failed to trace the child. The father of the girl later reported the matter to the local police.

A police official said last night the body was recovered from the canal in Barki area. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene.

An investigator said the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. He said the autopsy report would determine whether the child was raped before murder. The police were investigating the killing.

The latest incident of child murder sent shocking waves in the residential locality. A large number of people gathered outside the victim’s house to condemn the incident. Last month, two girls were murdered after being raped in Faisalabad district of the Punjab province. The police are yet to make any in arrest in both the killings.