ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee has summoned the National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday (today) to brief the committee over the performance of the bureau. The NAB chairman, around a week ago, did not attend the in-camera meeting. The PAC had earlier refused to take briefing from the NAB Deputy Chairman, Imtiaz Tajwar, and summoned the NAB chairman again to attend the next meeting on April 18th.