ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee Chairman Syed Khurshid Shah on Tuesday recommended ban on National Testing Services and other private testing services, proposing “renowned and registered” universities to introduce their own testing system.

“The future of children should not be linked with the NTS, the varsities should conduct their own testing system,” said the PAC chairman, reviewing the audit objections related to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of the year 2016-2017.

Shah directed PAC secretary to write to the HEC to put a ban on the NTS and other private testing services.

“These testing services have become a business, so test should be under the control of registered universities,” he said.

Audit officials informed the committee that there was no proper regulatory system of the NTS.

The committee further directed Department Accounts Committee (DAC) of the Ministry of Science and Technology to review financial matters related to the NTS.

The committee was informed that the former director NTS was removed from his seat due to holding fake degree.

A special customs court had also issued arrest warrant of the former NTS director Haroon Rashid.

Reviewing the matter related to the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, the PAC chairman asked the IIUI concerned administration department to follow the prescribed rules and regulations.

The varsity, he said, needed to follow rules and regulations in the light of the Islamabad High Court decision.

The high court had asked autonomous body not to take decision itself regarding different financial matters.

The committee also asked the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to contact the Ministry of Finance for the provision of medical allowance facility to their employees.

The committee also asked the AIOU concerned officials to ensure their presence in the meeting on April 24.

The committee also reviewed audit objections related to other departments.