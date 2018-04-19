Share:

Paper & stationery show from Friday

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Mega "Pakistan Paper & Stationery Show" will be held at Lahore Expo Center from April 20th and 21st. Provincial ministers, LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and people from different walks of life will attend this Mega Show. Malik Tahir hoped that this mega show would help highlight the untapped potential of paper and stationery sector of the country which has the ability to give huge benefits to the economy. He urged the entrepreneurs to ensure their full participation as the show will help built awareness of their brands, will give competitive advantage over their competitors and will also help image building of their company at international level. He said that the show will also pave way for joint ventures in this particular sector between the local and foreign businessmen. He also urged the government to support such initiatives that are actually a national service. Organizer of show Moazzam Rasheed, said that a large number of local and foreign companies and exhibiting their products in this mega show while over 50,000 visitors are expected from Pakistan and abroad.

NTC gets Rs6.101m cheque under NAB's plea bargain

LAHORE (APP): National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) has received a cheque worth Rs 6.101 million from NAB Lahore, which is the amount recovered in plea bargain from the builder and consultant due to his substandard work carried out in the project of construction of the NTC regional office building here. The cheque distribution ceremony was held at the NAB complex on Tuesday. Viqar Rashid Khan, NTC managing director, received the cheque from Saleem Shahzad, Director General NAB Lahore, as the first installment out of total Rs19 million. "It is the first installment on account of recovery pertaining to irregularities in the construction of the NTC regional office building Lahore project," a NTC spokesman said. He said that the MD NTC has appreciated the efforts of NAB team for their hard work and professional commitment. After joining the NTC in year 2012, Viqar Rashid Khan observed serious irregularities and substandard work in the project regarding construction of NTC regional office building Lahore.

He referred the case to NAB for investigation. NAB Lahore investigated the case, entered into plea bargain with the constructor as well as the consultant and finally recovered the amount. "The total amount of Rs19 million will be recovered in quarterly installment," he said.

Commerce minister in UK to attend Commonwealth meeting

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile, Pervaiz Malik is on official visit to UK from April 16-18 to attend Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and Commonwealth Forum. In addition to attending the forum, commerce minister is also scheduled to hold meeting with Greg Hands, Minister for Trade Policy, and would attend meeting on fashion and industry insight, said a press statement of commerce ministry issued here. The commerce minister is also scheduled to participate in Asia Leaders Round Table conference (Can Asia Keep Growing) on April 18, 2018. Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 countries spanning Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific. Pakistan is one of the founding members of the modern commonwealth formed on April 26, 1949. The Commonwealth is home to 2.4b people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries, the statement said adding the Commonwealth has around 30pc of the world’s population and 20pc of the world’s landmass.

Every two years the leaders Commonwealth nations gather for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

This intergovernmental summit is an opportunity for heads to address shared challenges and set new priorities, it said adding priority areas of work are agreed at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

Pakistan – Commonwealth bilateral trade amounted to USD 10.61 billion in 2016 with Pakistan exports of USD 4.31 billion and imports of USD 6.3 billion.

Pakistan’s main exports to commonwealth are in textiles products, which constitute 61percent of total exports. UK is the prime destination for Pakistan’s textile exports. Other significant exports are in rice, mineral products including cement, gypsum, and petroleum oil and of leather products.

ICCI calls for withdrawal of hike in commercial gas price

ISLAMABAD (INP): Sheikh Amir Waheed, president ICCI, has called upon the government to withdraw hike in commercial gas price. He said PM should take notice of this situation and order for withdrawal of increase in gas price in the larger interests of the general public. He said was talking to a delegation of Islamabad Naanbai and Small Restaurants Association that visited ICCI led by its president Sarfraz Abbasi. Sheikh Amir Waheed said that bringing price of commercial gas at par with LNG price was against the interests of citizens as it would add to their difficulties. He said that naan houses have been using commercial gas for the last 30 years and all of a sudden charging them price of LNG was totally unjustified. He warned that this decision would affect the vote bank of the ruling party in the coming elections. He said charging new price on new commercial gas connections could be acceptable, but it was unacceptable to charge new price on old commercial gas connections and stressed upon the SNGPL to revise its decision.

Sarfraz Abbasi, President, Islamabad Naanbai and Small Restaurant Association said that most of the customers of naan houses belonged to common man and if decision of charging LNG price from naan house was not taken back, it would deprive common man of naan and roti as it would double the price of these staple food items.

He cautioned that the decision would invoke a strong reaction from the general public and urged upon the government to withdraw it immediately.