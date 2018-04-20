Share:

islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will conduct the second phase of National Examination Board (NEB) exam for foreign medical graduates in next month, said the official on Tuesday.

The statement issued said that PMDC has officially announced the schedule of NEB exanimation for the year 2018 which will be held under the supervision of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS). The plan is aimed at facilitating the foreign graduates in order to save their time.

According to the details of the schedule, the 1st examination of 2018, step II for Medical and Dental graduates will be held on 13th May, 2018 comprising of Clinical Subjects and step III will be on 30th June, 1st July, 7th July and 8th July 2018 and will be based on OSCE/VIVA exam.

The registration examination (Step-I) for Foreign Medical Graduates was held on 15th April 2018 at Islamabad Pak China Friendship Center and Army Medical College Rawalpindi in collaboration with National university of medical Sciences (NUMS) in which 3128 candidates appeared in the examination. 1000 appeared in the exam in Army Medical College and 2128 at Pak China Center Islamabad. The examination was held successfully.

Parents and students expressed their satisfaction on the successful exam and expressed hope that PM&DC will continue serving the medical graduates.

In order to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination, the PM&DC Adhoc Council members also visited examination centers.