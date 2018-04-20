Share:

LUXEMBOURG:- Poland’s rightwing government broke the law by logging in one of Europe’s last primeval forests, the EU’s top court ruled on Tuesday, setting up a fresh clash between Warsaw and Brussels. Logging in the Bialowieza Forest, a UNESCO world heritage site, began in May 2016 but the European Commission took Poland to court last year arguing that it was destroying a forest that boasts unique plant and animal life. “The forest management operations concerning the Puszcza Bialowieska Natura 2000 site that have been undertaken by Poland infringe EU law,” the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said in a statement.