Share:

rawalpindi - The family members and relatives of a murdered man staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday against Kahuta police for its failure to arrest killers.

The protestors, who demonstrated outside Rawalpindi Press Club, said Muhammad Akram, resident of Barota, Kahuta, was tortured to death by his opponent’s son on 28 February 2018 over land dispute in Kahuta.

They said the killers were moving freely and hurling threats to the family of the deceased. They accused the Kahuta police of not arresting the killers after taking bribe from them. They said they had appealed to Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja to order Kahuta police to nab the killers but in vain.

They appealed to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice Saqib Nisar to provide them with justice.

Meanwhile, Mandra police booked some 15 vagabonds for attacking and injuring a local journalist Najib Jaral in Doltala.

According to details, Najib Jaral was attacked by mafia involved in selling phony and bogus engine oil in the area. Police started conducting raids at the houses of the accused to arrest them.