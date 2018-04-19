Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-As the Minchinabad police allegedly committed criminal house trespass, the victims staged a protest demonstration and DPO Attaur Rehman had to take notice of the criminal act of police.

The police led by SHO Shafaquat Dhilon intruded on the house of laborer Ghulam Murtaza in Basti Saropa Mouza Ganeshpura and subjected the women and children to torture and arrested Ghulam Murtaza and his minor son.

The police action was the outcome of alleged connivance of a habitual litigant woman Shumaila and police. The complainant used to blackmail Murtaza and his family and demanded heavy amounts. However police action was strongly resented by the area people and the victims staged the protest demonstration. Taking note of the incident, the DPO ordered probe under DSP Shamsud Din Khan while the SHO was sent on compulsory leave.

MEPCO STAFFERS THRASHED, HELD HOSTAGE

Villagers thrashed Mepco staffers and held them hostage in a room during their visit to Donga Bonga for the recovery of outstanding dues on Tuesday.

According to Mepco sub divisional officer (SDO), a Mepco team went to Donga Bonga for the recovery of outstanding dues. But villagers led by Saleem attacked the team and held the staffers hostage in a room. They were released on condition of not pursuing legal action against them, the SDO added. Donga Bonga police registered a case against the suspects and launched investigation.