ATTOCK - The mother of an eight-year-old victim of sexual assault has appealed to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to provide justice to her and her minor daughter as the Jand police, due to pressure of local influential, were not providing them justice.

Sheermina Bibi, a widow and a resident of Jand, has said that her 8-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by one, Iqbal, on February 15, but the police registered case on February 24 after the incident came to the limelight on the social media and newspapers.

She claimed that dozens of people have seen the accused fleeing from the crime scene but the local police and the health department staffs had tampered with the postmortem report, resultantly the accused was granted bail due to alleged accused-police-health authorities nexuses.

She has appealed to the chief justice to take notice of the case and order to re-investigate the case. When contacted, a spokesman for the Attock police denied the allegations leveled against police and said an FIR had been registered against the accused as soon as the victim lodged the case with the police. He further said that the police arrested the accused without any delay and claimed that according to medical examination report of the accused, he was infertile/impotent and doctors have declared him unable to perform sexual activity. He said that the court in the light of the medical examination report bailed out him and the police have nothing to do with it.