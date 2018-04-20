Share:

islamabad-Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad held its Annual High Achiever Ceremony 2018 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, said a press release. Each year this annual mega event is held to celebrate and honour the distinguished students of Roots Millennium Schools who achieved meritorious positions, distinctions, and exceptional grades in IGCSEs, O level, IBDP/AS & A-Level examinations. Moreover, those students who excel beyond the ordinary into the extraordinary and have received acceptances and scholarships from high ranked renowned universities of the world are appreciated on this day.

Roots Millennium Schools is the first school in Pakistan to have had the legacy of bagging maximum number of Ivy League acceptances on 100% scholarship. Millennials who got accepted at world’s top universities include Ahsan Suheer (Richmond University), Faiz Rafiq (Colgate University), Hinza Batool (Hollins College), Laiba Bahrawar (Trinity College), Hasasn Rashid(Trinity College), Abdul Aziz Memon (Hong Kong PolyU), Mahin Ali Abbasi (Bocconi University), Wasiq Nauman(University of Miami), Ammal Sikander(Mount Holyoke), Urwa Shoaib(Bryn Mawr College), Braykhna Khan(NYU-Shanghai), Afaq Khan & Hassan Amir (University of Toronto), Osama Babakhel (London School of Economics), Atif Zia (Carnegie Mellon University - Qatar) Farheen Foad (NYU - Shanghai), Adil Sheikh (METU, Turkey) Hadia Ahmed (Bates College), Mariyam Sibghatullah (Glasgow University), Yazdan Qureshi &Ahad Butt (Jacobs University), Shahbaz Asif ( NYU – New York) and many more.

This year the Millennium Campus I-9/3 had also bagged an astounding number of over 44 Ivy League acceptances from summer schools, 58 acceptances from Cambridge and Oxford, totalling over 110 acceptances for summer schools this year.

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan graced the occasion as a Chief Guest, with Ambassador of Tunisia Mr.Adel Elarbi, Ms. Julie Newlan Pro Vice Chancellor University of Hertfordshire United Kingdom UK and Director International Mr. Stuart Smith, Director Education British Council Pakistan Hassan Khattak, and Dr. Junaid Zaidi, Rector COMSATS University as guest of honours.

Speaking at the event, the President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir expressed that he was extremely pleased and impressed by the achievements and advancements made by the high achievers of Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan. He was greatly honoured to be a part of this auspicious occasion and spoke profoundly on the importance of promoting education and the perusal of dreams amongst the youth of Pakistan. He praised the hard work and resilient dedication of great institutions such as RMS that strive relentlessly to make these dreams into reality.

Millennium Schools persistently endeavours to acknowledge and honour the brilliance of its students on both a national and international level. At the end of the ceremony rich tributes were paid, a cake was cut, shields, medals and certificates were distributed to High Achieving students and award winning teachers. The Chief Guest and Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq also gave awards to founding teachers, faculty, Chinese and German language teachers and management staff of the Millennium Roots Schools.

