ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has sought explanation from additional attorney general (AAG) on the matter of hiding luxury vehicles by different companies.

The apex court ordered AAG to find out who had ordered to hide the cars.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by CJP Mian Saqib Nisar took up suo moto notice about luxury cars in use of government officers for hearing here on Tuesday.

The chief justice remarked, “We have asked for the record of luxury cars. On summoning the record by us, a company hid the cars in basement. Information was received that 27 cars were hidden in a building. Additional registrar was asked to check the basement but he was not granted permission to see the vehicles. The companies involved in hiding cars are from Punjab. Why the cars worth billions of rupees are being hidden?”

The CJP directed the AAG to find out that who had ordered to hide the cars. National Power Park Management, Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Company and Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab are included in those companies. The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely.