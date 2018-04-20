Share:

islamabad - Inspector General Police, Islamabad has surrendered the services of SP Islamabad, Jamil Ahmed Hashmi to the Establishment Division besides suspending SP (City) Ahmed Iqbal and SHO Secretariat police station, Hakim Khan apparently for not taking action against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters who chanted anti-judiciary slogans at the Supreme Court on April 13.

The secretariat police, however, after two days of the incident, booked the ruling party activists including a lady MPA for ‘interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding’ and ‘wrongful restraint’. The ruling party workers had protested the Supreme Court decision of disqualifying PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif from parliamentary politics for life. Hashmi, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) served in ICT police for almost 35 years before the incident caused his transfer. Being a senior officer in BS-18, he was assigned the charge of SSP (Security).

According to a letter issued by office of Inspector General of Police Islamabad on 16 April 2018 and addressed to Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the officer was serving in the ICT police for the last 35 years and that his services were no more required by the ICT police. The IGP office surrendered the officer from ICT police through Interior Ministry to the Establishment Division for further posting elsewhere. AIG (Establishment) Islamabad police issued the recommendation letter to the Chief Commissioner ICT Islamabad with approval of the IGP Islamabad. The charge of SP (City) has been assigned to SP (Sadar) Aamir Niazi while the authorities are yet to appoint SHO Secretariat police station.

According to the sources in the police department, Jamil Ahmed Hashmi was inducted in the Islamabad police as ASI some 35 years back. He got promoted to the post of SP (BS-18) a few years ago but was not transferred despite having attained PSP cadre. A police officer would serve in his province/district until he is promoted to the rank of SP (BS-18) and his cadre is changed from police to Police Service of Pakistan. A BS-18 police officer can be posted anywhere in Pakistan. Usually, an officer is transferred after having worked at a post for 3 years.

On the other hand, the Secretariat police, in a belated action, booked the PML-N workers for hurling insults at the judges of the Supreme Court who gave the verdict of the lifelong disqualification of former PM. According to the contents of the FIR registered at Secretariat police station on April 15, 20-25 workers including women of PML-N protested against the decision of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice in the parking area of the apex court.

The protestors also took to the Constitution Avenue and blocked it. The protestors included the President Youth Wing PML-N Golra Sharif Sajid Awan, Chaudhary Rafiq from Golra Sharif, Chaudhary AKhtar from Golra Sharif and Tehseen Javed PML-N’s female. The police have booked the accused under section 341, 188, 228, 148, 149 of the PPC. However, no arrest has been made so far.

The sources in the police department told The Nation that there are many other police officers in the ICT who deserve transfer as they have spent sufficient time in the capital. They said that Sumera Azam (SP Headquarters) has been serving in the ICT police for the last 4-5 years and merits transfer. Similarly, Aamir Niazi (SP Sadar/City), Muhammad Suleman AIG (Establishment), Liaqat Hayat Niazi (AIG Special Branch), Sheikh Zubair (SP Investigation) and SP Ahmed Iqbal also merit transfer from the federal capital. Three senior police officers including Khalid Khattack, Mirvaiz Niaz and Muhammad Bin Ashraf had recently been transferred from ICT to other cities after they served for a long time in the federal capital.

Section 341 of the PPC states that whoever wrongfully restrains any person, shall be punished with imprisonment of a term that may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to one thousand five hundred rupees, or both. Section 228 of the PPC states that whoever, intentionally insults or interrupts any public servant during a judicial proceeding, shall be punished with imprisonment of a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or both.